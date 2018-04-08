I'm back! - In-form Griezmann aims to finish season strongly ahead of World Cup

Antoine Griezmann believes he is back to his best at Atletico Madrid after enduring a "complicated" start to the season.

Linked with a blockbuster transfer to Premier League side Manchester United that failed to materialise, the France international endured a rocky beginning to the 2017-18 campaign.

He was sent off in Atletico's LaLiga opener against Girona before enduring an eight-game run without a goal, his longest dry spell for the club since arriving from Real Sociedad in July 2014.

However, Griezmann - who is rumoured to be Barcelona's top transfer target - has been in sensational scoring form in 2018, finding the net 12 times in LaLiga while also bagging three more in his side's Europa League campaign.

"I had a complicated start [to the season] for several reasons," Griezmann revealed in an interview on French football show Telefoot ahead of Sunday's derby against Real Madrid.

"Physically, I'm back. Mentally, I'm cooler, and since January, we will say that I've broken out of the barracks. I hope to continue like this."

The 27-year-old also reiterated his desire for his club future to be sorted prior to him playing for France at the upcoming World Cup.

The forward will be a key member of Didier Deschamps' squad in Russia, with France expected to challenge for the trophy.

"I would like my future to be settled before the World Cup, otherwise, afterwards, we have calls to the right or to the left," he said.

"I continue as I do now, giving everything to the club."