I love Neymar, but it's tough to beat Ronaldo's numbers – Mijatovic

Neymar can make a difference but nobody can be a like-for-like replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid, according to Predrag Mijatovic.

Brazil star Neymar only joined Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona last August but is reportedly unhappy in France, leading to speculation he could make a sensational move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The forward, who is currently recovering from a foot injury, has also been linked with a return to Barca just a year after his record-breaking €222million move away from Camp Nou.

While former Madrid player Mijatovic is a huge fan of the 26-year-old, he feels it will be impossible for any player to match Ronaldo's importance to Zinedine Zidane's side.

"I love Neymar. I like him a lot as a player, he's a kid who makes the difference," he told Marca.

"He'll have an important role when it comes to winning titles in the next few years and will fight for the Ballon d'Or and Golden Boot. But it is tough for someone to beat Ronaldo's numbers."