He will have received good money – Costa delighted by Griezmann extension

Atletico Madrid forward Diego Costa joked about Antoine Griezmann's contract extension, but was delighted the star was staying at the LaLiga club.

Less than a week after rejecting Barcelona, Griezmann re-signed with Atletico, extending his deal until 2023.

Costa said he always knew his team-mate would remain at the Wanda Metropolitano, as he joked about a pay rise for Griezmann.

"I haven't seen the documentary, but I knew what was the end. When it takes so long to make a decision it's because he was going to stay," he told Onda Cero.

"I knew that he identified very much with the fans, with the people, with us. I was delighted."

Costa then joked: "The b****** will have received good money."

Costa, 29, returned to Atletico at the start of the year, signing a deal until 2021.

But the forward said he had no plans to ask for a new deal from the club in the wake of Griezmann's re-signing.

"If he is going to charge whatever, I don't have to be envious," Costa said. "I have what I have and it's not necessary to knock on the door.

"What I have to do is score goals, enjoy."