Griezmann will improve as Atletico do – Simeone

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone believes Antoine Griezmann is getting better as his team improve.

Simeone's men go into their derby clash with Madrid on Saturday in good form after recording three straight wins in all competitions.

Griezmann has only scored two LaLiga goals this term, but the Frenchman has also contributed three assists in six games.

Simeone said the star forward would only improve as Atletico grew, as they prepare to head to the Santiago Bernabeu.

"The team is improving and as a result the individuals are improving too," he said.

"It's very difficult for a player [Griezmann] to be better when the team is not playing well. The team has improved and so our key players are growing.

"It will be difficult for all of us to face Real Madrid, but I expect it to be a game which he can make more comfortable for us."

The top of the LaLiga table is tight, with Barcelona and Madrid two points clear of Atletico, Deportivo Alaves and Espanyol.