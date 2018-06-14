Griezmann teases future announcement as Pique welcomes news

Antoine Griezmann is to make a public announcement on Thursday in which he is expected to state if he will leave Atletico Madrid or not.

France international Griezmann has been heavily linked to Barcelona, with the LaLiga champions said to be prepared to activate his reported €100million release clause.

The 27-year-old declined to offer any clues on his future on Tuesday, although he admitted he had already decided on his plans for the coming season.

However, Griezmann now appears to be ready to inform the world.

The forward appeared in a short video released by Movistar, in which he says: "You'll be fed up with the comments saying if I'm going, if I'm staying, how much they give me, how much they don't give me.

"But the truth is that I'm going to say now."

Movistar tweeted the video, adding that Griezmann's announcement would be broadcast at 2115 CET.

The post was welcomed by Barcelona defender Gerard Pique, who encouraged his followers to watch the programme.

It has been claimed in France that Griezmann will sign a new Atletico contract during the World Cup, bringing the Barca speculation to an end.

However, various reports in Spain on Thursday said the former Real Sociedad man recorded two separate announcement videos, with one saying he will stay and another that he will join Barca.