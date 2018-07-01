Griezmann ready for 'emotional' quarter-final against daughter's godfather Godin

Antoine Griezmann says it will be "very emotional" to face Diego Godin in a World Cup quarter-final as his Atletico Madrid team-mate is godfather to his youngest daughter.

Greizmann scored from the penalty spot as France beat Argentina 4-3, with Uruguay edging past Portugal 2-1 later on Saturday to set up the last-eight clash at Russia 2018.

Godin and another Atletico player, Jose Gimenez, have formed the meanest defence at the finals, conceding just once in seven matches this year.

And although Griezmann is looking forward to taking on his team-mates, facing Godin in particular is going to make Friday's clash a memorable occasion for the attacker.

"Diego is a great friend," Griezmann told a news conference.

"I'm with him every day, in the changing room, off the pitch, and that's why he's the godfather to my youngest daughter. It's going to be an emotional game but also a great one.

"The first time I signed a deal I called him, he told me good things about the club and that made me want to sign for Atletico Madrid.

"It's a nationality that I love, a country that I love and it's going to be very emotional for me but I'm sure it'll be a good match."

Griezmann was strongly linked with a switch to Barcelona before announcing he would stay at Atletico in a television documentary, going on to commit his future to the club with a contract extension.

It was Kylian Mbappe who starred against Argentina rather than Griezmann, while Uruguay could be without Edinson Cavani after Paris Saint-Germain's record goalscorer limped out of their Portugal win with a calf injury after scoring both goals.

"He's the best striker because he works for the team, creates lots of space for his team-mates, never gives up and only needs two chances to score a goal," Greizmann added of Cavani. "If he doesn't play because of his injury it'd be a shame but I'm sure his replacement will be just as tough.

"They are going to take their time, pressure the referee, it's their style - and it's what we do at Atletico Madrid. We need to get used to that, the match is going to be tough and we need to remain calm and put pressure their defenders.

"Uruguay's style is what we saw against Portugal. It's a very solid 4-4-2 and their forwards help on the counter-attack. They play together and they give everything for their team-mates, which is something I see every day at Atletico and I love it.

"Cavani's style, a man who defends and works for the team, that's what I admire."