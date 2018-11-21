Griezmann not obsessed with Ballon d'Or

France star Antoine Griezmann insists he is not obsessed with winning the Ballon d'Or, even if he is eager to lay his hands on the coveted prize.

Griezmann is among the contenders for the award after helping France win the World Cup, as well as guiding Atletico Madrid to Europa League glory, in 2018.

Speaking after France's 1-0 friendly win over Uruguay on Tuesday, the 27-year-old was clear over his desire to claim the gong.

"I want to win it [Ballon d'Or] too," said Griezmann.

But asked if he felt obsessed, he responded: "No, that is a problem with France.

"People there do not like when you seek something for yourself individually, but I'm proud to be there and hopefully I will win it.

"Of course, there are other people who can win it and they deserve it too, so let's see what happens."

Griezmann scored four goals at the World Cup, while he struck 29 in all competitions for Atletico in 2017-18.

His competition for the Ballon d'Or includes compatriot Kylian Mbappe, while Croatia's Luka Modric is the favourite.