Godin, Costa and Koke miss Atletico training

Diego Godin, Koke and Diego Costa all missed training on Thursday to place their participation in Atletico Madrid's LaLiga trip to Leganes in doubt.

The trio were unable to take part in the session due to muscular problems, Atleti confirmed.

Captain Godin scored Atletico's opening goal in their last league game, a 2-0 victory over Real Sociedad that sent Diego Simeone's men temporarily to the top of the table.

Brazil-born Spain international Costa is yet to score in eight LaLiga appearances so far this season.