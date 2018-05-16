Gabi: I hope this isn't Griezmann's last final with Atletico

Atletico Madrid captain Gabi wishes the Europa League decider against Marseille will not be Antoine Griezmann's last final with the club as speculation mounts over his future.

A third Europa League title is on the line for Atletico, who face Marseille in Lyon on Wednesday amid Griezmann's links with Spanish champions Barcelona.

France international Griezmann – who opted to remain in Madrid for the 2017-18 season despite strong interest from Manchester United – is a rumoured target for Barca.

And veteran midfielder Gabi hopes the 27-year-old remains at Atletico beyond this season's Europa League showpiece.

"We've been talking on Antoine [Griezmann] the whole year," Gabi told reporters. "He is fine.

"I see him very good, physically very good, focused in this game, because it is very important for him to win a title.

"With his level, he just wants to win titles. I wish it won't be his last final with Atletico. Because we need him, and he knows that we all want him to stay."

Griezmann has 27 goals in 47 appearances for Atletico this term.