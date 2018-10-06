English
Deportivo Alaves 1 Real Madrid 0: Garcia shocks blunt Los Blancos

Real Madrid's dismal run continued as Manu Garcia's last-gasp header claimed a dramatic 1-0 LaLiga win for Deportivo Alaves.

On as a second-half substitute, Garcia capitalised on terrible Madrid marking to nod home from point-blank range in the final minute of stoppage time and punish Madrid's profligacy at the other end.

It was nothing more than Alaves deserved on the balance of the game, with Madrid's lacklustre attacking play coming back to haunt them once again.

Julen Lopetegui's side have now gone three LaLiga matches without a goal for the first time since March 2002, and have lost three of their last four fixtures in all competitions.

