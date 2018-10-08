Critics should come out of their caves and enjoy the sun – Pique

Gerard Pique hit out at his critics by telling them to "come out of their caves and enjoy the sun" after his performance in Barcelona's 1-1 draw against Valencia.

LaLiga champions Barca could only manage a point at Valencia as their winless streak in the league extended to four matches on Sunday.

Barca centre-back Pique – who made an error in last month's shock 2-1 loss to Leganes – was sloppy in his clearance that led to Ezequiel Garay's second-minute opener before Lionel Messi equalised midway through the first half.

After the match, 31-year-old Pique told reporters: "I know that there are many people who are hoping that things don't go well for me.

"They can enjoy it, they should come out of their caves and enjoy the sun. There are many people waiting for me and want to go for me.

"When we concede a goal it's my fault, there are people who are waiting for me, but not only in Madrid.

"The TV can take advantage, come out of the cave, because this is going to change."