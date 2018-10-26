Courtois slams claim he fears Real Madrid will appoint Conte or Mourinho

Thibaut Courtois has slammed a report claiming he was deeply unhappy to learn of Real Madrid's rumoured interest in appointing Antonio Conte or Jose Mourinho as head coach.

A story in El Pais on Friday claimed the Belgium international was appalled when he was told one of his former Chelsea bosses could be heading to the Santiago Bernabeu to replace Julen Lopetegui.

The report quoted Courtois as telling team-mates at Madrid's training base: "I can't believe it. I'm the only one here who has worked with Conte and Mourinho. I left London so as not to go through something like that again and now it turns out that Conte is coming, and, if not him, Mourinho."

He was then said to have described Roberto Martinez as "perfect" for the job, having been asked for his opinion on the Belgium boss, who is also a reported candidate.

Courtois has responded to the claims on Twitter, insisting the story is not true and threatening legal action if it is not corrected.

"I emphatically deny the information published today in El Pais regarding me," he wrote.

"It includes lies that damage me as a professional and I expect a correction, [while] considering taking legal action."

Lopetegui is widely reported to be facing the sack after a difficult start to the season, which included a run of five games without a win in all competitions.

It is believed the former Spain coach could be dismissed following Sunday's Clasico regardless of whether Madrid defeat Barcelona.