Eligibility

Entry is free and open to Thai residents aged 18 and over at the time of Entry who have fulfilled the eligibility requirements as set out in these T&Cs (“Eligible Entrant(s)”). Employees (or Family Members of employees) of, any of, beIN SPORTS Asia Pte Ltd, any companies associated with the Contest and promotion of the Contest and all affiliates of such aforementioned companies are not eligible. “Family Members” means spouse, ex-spouse, de-facto spouse, child or step child (whether natural or by adoption), parent, step parent, grandparent, step grandparent, uncle, aunt, niece, nephew, brother, sister, step brother, step sister or first cousin. Only Eligible Entrants may be awarded and/or accept a Prize.

beIN SPORTS

beIN SPORTS Asia Pte Ltd, Company Registration No. 201541071K, having its registered office at 80 Pasir Panjang Road, #15-81/82 Mapletree Business City, Singapore 117372 (“ beIN SPORTS ”)

Agreement to T&Cs

By their participation in this Contest, Eligible Entrants are acknowledging to have read and agreed to these T&Cs for their Entry to be considered valid, and acknowledge that the decisions of beIN SPORTS are final and binding. Eligibility and participation in this Contest is contingent upon the Eligible Entrant’s compliance with these T&Cs and fulfilment of all other requirements set forth herein. These T&Cs shall prevail to the extent of any inconsistency with any other reference to this Contest.

Contest Period

The Contest begins on 29 June 2018 at 12:00PM and ends on 8 July 2018 at 12:00PM (the “Contest Period”). Entries must be received by beIN SPORTS within the Contest Period.

How to Enter

To enter, Eligible Entrants must satisfy the following:

be a valid and authenticated beIN SPORTS CONNECT subscriber as of the date of their Entry submission and during the entire Contest Period; visit: http://www.beinsports.com/th-en/la-liga-santander/news/win-a-trip-to-singapore-to-catch-atletico-mad/911747 and follow the instructions. There is no limit on the number of submissions by each participant but each participant can only win once.

By submitting the Entry, Eligible Entrants warrant and represent that he/she own or otherwise control all of the rights to his/her Entry, including without limitation, all the rights necessary for him/her to provide, post, upload, input or submit any content contained in the Entry, and grant a license for beIN SPORTS to post, upload and cross-post/upload the content in the Entry.

Selection of winners

This is a skills based competition and chance plays no part in determining the winner. Entries will be judged based on creativity, originality and passion. On 13 July 2018, at 12:00PM, beIN SPORTS will select one winning entry which best meet the judging criteria referred to in clause 7 as the winner. beIN SPORTS will notify the winner via visit beinsports.com/ th-en and an announcement post on our official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/beinsportsthailand/ and publish his/her name on 13 July 2018 (“Prize Winner”).

If the Prize Winner does not respond and claim the Prize within twenty-four (24) hours after the date of notification, beIN SPORTS may then select a substitute winner and attempt to contact such substitute winner through Facebook announcement post in accordance with this clause 9 until one (1) Prize Winner have claimed the Prize (“Substitute Winner”).

beIN SPORTS’ decision in relation to any aspect of the Contest is final and binding on each Eligible Entrant. No correspondence will be entered into. No responsibility is accepted for late, lost, misdirected, incomplete or ineligible Entries.

Acceptance of Prize

beIN SPORTS reserves the right to request Prize Winner and travel companion to sign appearance release and waiver of liability, to provide proof of identity, proof of age, proof of residency or any other relevant forms or agreements that beIN SPORTS deems necessary in order to claim a Prize. In the event that any of the Prize Winner cannot provide suitable proof, the effected Prize Winner will be deemed to have forfeited the Prize in whole and no substitute will be offered. Should any of the potential Prize Winner be unable to travel during the date the relevant match is conducted, the Prize will be forfeited and rendered to a Substitute Winner in the same process as determined in Clause 9 above. Prize Winner may be requested to complete and return documents regarding acceptance of the Prize, trip restrictions (e.g. blackout dates etc.), standard disclaimers of warranties to verify eligibility, use of Prize Winner’s and travel companion likeness, personal information, as well as confidentiality. Prize Winner must complete and return any such required documents within two (2) days of the date of notice, in order to claim his/her Prize. If a Prize Winner fails to submit same within the required time period, the relevant Prize will be forfeited and rendered to a Substitute Winner. beIN SPORTS reserves the right to select a Substitute Winner in the event that an Eligible Entrant, claiming to be a winner, is unable to satisfy any terms of these T&Cs or has breached these T&Cs.

Prize(s)

The total number of Contest winner in this competition is one (1) and comprises of the following prize (“Prize”):

two (2) match tickets to the Atlético Madrid vs Arsenal match on 26 July 2018 (or any such date as advised by beIN SPORTS) at National Stadium, Singapore (“Match”); two (2) return economy class plane tickets departing from the closest international airport to the Prize Winner’s primary residence in Thailand to Singapore for one (1) Prize Winner and one (1) travel companion; three (3) nights hotel accommodation at a 4-star hotel (to be selected at the discretion of beIN SPORTS); and transfers (to/from the airport and to/from the stadium on match day) in Singapore during the travel.

The Prize Winners acknowledges that any representation of Atlético Madrid players used in our promotional posters may not participate in the Match due to any unforeseen circumstances that includes but not limited to, injury, suspension or change of schedule, and such unforeseen circumstances are beyond the control of beIN SPORTS. Further, the Prize Winner acknowledges that beIN SPORTS is unable to guarantee the appearance of any Atlético Madrid players used in our promotional posters during the Match and agrees not to hold beIN SPORTS responsible and/or liable in the event any Atlético Madrid players do not play during the Match.

Prize Conditions

The Prize Winner and his/her travel companion must travel together. Air tickets and hotel bookings must be completed by the date advised by beIN SPORTS. The Prize cannot be used as part payment for another airfare package. Frequent flyer points cannot be accrued on this Prize. Travel is subject to availability at the time of booking. Blackout dates may apply. Once bookings are confirmed, no changes can be made. All components of the Prize must be taken together. Any component of the Prize not redeemed within a single round trip will be forfeited and cash will not be awarded in lieu of that component of the Prize. All necessary travel documents and visa applications, taxes, charges and other incidentals not specified in the Prize will be the responsibility of the Prize Winner and his/her travel companion. A valid passport and visa (if applicable) in order to travel to Singapore to enjoy the Prize is a requirement (and is the Prize Winner sole responsibility). Travel arrangements and transfers to and from the Prize Winner’s and/or his/her travel companion’s home and their nearest capital city airport are the responsibility of the Prize Winner and his/her travel companion. All expenses, unless otherwise specified, including but not limited to meals, gratuities, spending money, excess baggage, travel insurance, personal and transport expenses, mini-bar, laundry, room service, telephone calls, service charges, pre and post accommodation, optional activities or excursion and all taxes and any other incidental expenses in conjunction with the trip are not included in the Prize. A credit card imprint or cash deposit may be required from the Prize Winner at check-in to the hotel, for all incidental charges. Compliance with any health or other government requirements is the responsibility of the Prize Winner and their travel companions. The travel component of the Prize will be subject to the carrier’s general conditions of carriage. beIN SPORTS and the carrier make no representation as to the safety, conditions or other issues that may exist at any destination. International travel advice can be obtained from various sources, including local government, local consular office and the web site of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand at http://www.mfa.go.th/ . The travel component included in the Prize must be taken to coincide with the relevant event or the times and dates during which the attraction is available. Travel insurance is not included in the Prize but is highly recommended. The Prize (including any component thereof) is subject to availability. The Prize (including any component thereof) cannot be transferred, assigned, substituted or exchanged for cash, credit or any other items. beIN SPORTS will not replace any lost, damaged or stolen Prize (including any component thereof). Prize Winner are advised that tax implications may arise from their Prize and they should seek independent financial advice prior to acceptance of any Prizes. The Prize Winner and his/her travel companion may be invited to attend interview(s) arranged by beIN SPORTS. The Prize Winner consents and procures the consent of his/her travel companions, friends and relatives featured in the content submission, and grants to, beIN SPORTS and/or third parties appointed by beIN SPORTS, a perpetual and non-exclusive license for the use of any photos, video and audio capturing their names, voice, photos and/or images in any form of media on a worldwide basis for publicity and other purposes deemed appropriate by beIN SPORTS and without any remuneration. If the Prize is not available or in the event of force majeure or unforeseen factors, beIN SPORTS may, without consultation or reference to the participants, substitute or replace any Prize with any other Prize of equal or similar value at the sole determination of beIN SPORTS. Cash will not be awarded as a substitute. It is a condition of accepting the Prize that the Prize Winner must comply with all the conditions of use of the Prize and Prize supplier’s requirements. Each Prize must be taken as stated and no compensation will be payable if a Prize Winner is unable to use such Prize as stated. By entering this Contest, and by collecting the Prize, the Prize Winner acknowledges and accepts that driving, travel (if any) and any other activities comprising the Prize, are inherently dangerous and may result in death, injury incapacity, damage to property or other losses. beIN SPORTS is not responsible for the reckless or negligent acts or omissions of a Prize Winner or for any acts of god, such as adverse weather conditions or industrial action or civil commotion that may occur whilst a Prize Winner is travelling. It is the responsibility of the Prize Winner to enquire about local issues and conditions at destinations prior to travel. beIN SPORTS does not guarantee that the Prize Winner will enjoy the Prize or be suited to the type of Prize that is offered.

Travel Companion

The travel companion of the Prize Winner must sign a travel companion form releasing beIN SPORTS from liability and providing necessary publicity release and consent for use of personal information. The travel companion is only entitled to participate in the Prize as a guest of the Prize Winner and beIN SPORTS will not be responsible if a Prize Winner changes his/her mind about which travel companion or any travel companion he/she wants to accompany her/him. Travel companions must be aged 18 and over at the time of acceptance of Prize and have necessary travel documents and obtain any necessary visas.

Disqualification/Right of removal

beIN SPORTS may refuse or disqualify any Entries (including winning Entries) if the Eligible Entrant concerned or anyone authorised by the Eligible Entrant to deal with their Entry, acts in a way towards either beIN SPORTS, its affiliates, partners, or their agents or staff which beIN SPORTS reasonably considers to be inappropriate, unlawful or offensive. If a Prize Winner is disqualified, beIN SPORTS reserves the right to award the Prize to a Substitute Winner in accordance to Clause 9 above. beIN SPORTS reserves the right to immediately revoke a Prize from a Prize Winner and travel companion who acts in a manner deemed unsportsmanlike or inappropriate. Prize Winner must continue to comply with all T&Cs, and winning is contingent upon fulfilling of all requirements. In the event that a Prize Winner is disqualified for any reason, beIN SPORTS will award the Prize to a Substitute Winner selected from all remaining eligible Entries in accordance with the process of selection of winners stated in clause 9 above.

General Conditions

This Contest is in no way endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook. The terms and conditions of any other third party supplier will also apply to the Prize where applicable. If there is a conflict between third party terms and conditions and these T&Cs, these T&Cs shall take precedence. In the event that the operation, security, or administration of the Contest is impaired in any way for any reason, including, but not limited to fraud, virus, bug, worm, unauthorized human intervention or other technical problem, or in the event the Contest is unable to run as planned for any other reason, as determined by beIN SPORTS in its sole discretion, then beIN SPORTS may either: (a) suspend the Contest to address the impairment and then resume the Contest in a manner that best conforms to the spirit of these T&Cs; or (b) terminate the Contest and, in the event of termination, award the Prize(s) among Eligible Entrants which have supplied non-suspect Entries (as determined by beIN SPORTS) up to the time of the impairment. beIN SPORTS reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any individual who provides false information or who seeks to gain an unfair advantage or to manipulate the entry process or the operation of the Contest or to be acting in violation of these T&Cs or in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner. Any attempt by any person to cause harm and/or undermine the legitimate operation of the Contest may be a violation of criminal and civil law, and, should such an attempt be made, beIN SPORTS reserves the right to seek damages and any other remedies from any such person to the fullest extent permitted by law. Failure by beIN SPORTS to enforce any provision of these T&Cs shall not constitute waiver of that provision.

Release and Limitations of Liability

By accepting the Prize, the Prize Winner:

represents and warrants that:

the content (answer to the entry question) provided is original work that has been created by the Prize Winner; the content does not and will not violate or breach any of the terms of any other agreement the Prize Winner and his/her travel companion may be a party to; the content does not contain defamatory, tortious or otherwise unlawful, untrue or inaccurate information; the content is not obscene, cruel, abusive or likely to cause offence; the content does not breach any applicable law and does not infringe or violate any right of any person; the Prize Winner shall be solely liable for the content they have provided and shall fully and effectually indemnify beIN SPORTS against all cost, claims and damages that they may suffer or incur due to or in connection with the content.

whilst retaining copyright to the content, the Prize Winner grants beIN SPORTS a perpetual, irrevocable, worldwide, transferable, royalty-free, non-exclusive, sub-licensable license to use, copy, edit, adapt, publish, translate, create adaptations from, make available, communicate and distribute the content and/or to incorporate it in other works in any form, media, or technology now known or later developed, and in such manner for such lawful purposes deemed appropriate by beIN SPORTS and expressly disclaim any moral right over the content.

The Prize Winner grants beIN SPORTS the right to modify, edit, or remove any of said content subject to copyright infringement notification at our discretion, without notice, and for any reason. Nothing in these T&Cs limit, exclude or modify or purports to limit, exclude or modify the statutory consumer guarantees as provided under the Consumer Protection Act of B.E. 2522 (1979) (as amended from time to time) or any similar consumer protection laws in Thailand (“Non-Excludable Guarantees”). beIN SPORTS and its parent, subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising and promotion agencies, other companies associated with the Contest, and each of their respective officers, directors, employees, shareholders, representatives, and agents is referred to as the “Released Parties”. Except in the case of death or personal injury arising from the Released Parties’ negligence or in respect of fraud and so far as is permitted by law, Released Parties are excluded from all responsibility and all liabilities for any personal injury, or any loss or damage (including loss of opportunity), whether direct or indirect, special or consequential, arising from (a) any technical difficulties or equipment malfunction (whether or not under beIN SPORTS control); (b) any theft, unauthorized access or third party interference; (c) any Entry or Prize claim that is late, lost, altered, damaged or misdirected (whether or not after the receipt by beIN SPORTS) due to any reason beyond their control (d) any variation in Prize value to that stated in these T&Cs (e) any tax liability incurred by a winner or Eligible Entrant or (f) use of a Prize. By participating in the Contest, participants agree to release and hold harmless Released Parties from and against any claim or cause of action arising out of participation in the Contest or receipt or use of the Prize (including any travel or activity related thereto). To the maximum extent applicable, once the Prize has left beIN Sport’s or its agent’s premises, beIN SPORTS and its associated agencies take no responsibility for the Prize (including if damaged, delayed or lost in transit).

Disputes

This Contest, the T&Cs and any dispute or claim (including any non-contractual dispute or claim) arising out of or in connection with it, shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of Singapore, and Eligible Entrants submit unconditionally to the jurisdiction of the appropriate courts of Singapore to deal with all matters relating to this Contest.

Privacy Consent & Use of Personal Information

