Caparros accepts new role at Sevilla

Sevilla have appointed Joaquin Caparros as their new director of football.

Caparros took over as coach following the sacking of Vincenzo Montella at the end of April, returning for a second spell in charge.

But the 62-year-old will have a new role for the 2018-19 campaign, having steered Sevilla to seventh in LaLiga and, in the process, the opportunity to play in the Europa League next season.

"Caparros will be responsible for the sporting operations of Sevilla - comprising the first team squad, to the various squads of Sevilla's academy," a club statement said.