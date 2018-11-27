Busquets plans to end career at Barcelona

Sergio Busquets plans to end his career at Barcelona.

The Spain midfielder, a World Cup winner in 2010, came through Barcelona's academy and has racked up 500 appearances for the Catalan giants.

Busquets has won seven LaLiga titles, three Champions Leagues and three Club World Cups in that time, with Barca in contention for more silverware this term.

And the 30-year-old, who previously said he would leave Barca to play for Pep Guardiola at another club, is not considering following fellow midfielders Andres Iniesta and Xavi in departing Camp Nou towards the end of their careers.

"I have never seen myself anywhere else," Busquets said to Diario Sport. "The Guardiola thing I said not because I saw myself anywhere else, but because I should have him in mind, as is normal.

"I have always said I won't be better off anywhere else. Me and the club are made for each other. I can enjoy being at home, at the best club in the world, with the best players, fighting for titles every year... winning the majority. There's practically nowhere else you can do that."

Asked if he expects to be a one-club man, he added: "I think I will be. It it true that in current football when players leave the top level in Europe they do have the chance to go to other exotic leagues, a bit different."

Guardiola led Barca to two of the Champions League titles Busquets has won at the club and the midfielder hailed the impact of the coach, now in charge of Premier League champions Manchester City.

"It's clear that he knew me [from the B team], that he knew how I was as a player, but the impact was huge," Busquets continued.

"He gave me the chance. He had confidence in me. He made me part of the best Barca in history, in a team with great players and I learned a lot to be a better player."

Lionel Messi has suggested Barcelona are prioritising the Champions League this term, with the club underachieving in Europe since their last title in 2014-15.

"People took what he said to heart and got excited," Busquets added. "We have played well in the Champions League in a difficult group, but it's a complicated competition. We have in mind that in recent years we've not done well.

"When the knockout rounds start against the top teams, if you're not on form, you're out. That's happened to us recently and we have to be prepared because it's something we've lacked in recent years."

Barca have already qualified for the knockout rounds and will confirm top spot in Group B if they beat PSV on Wednesday.