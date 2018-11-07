Benzema reaches 200 Real Madrid goals

Karim Benzema has scored his 200th goal for Real Madrid.

The striker reached the landmark with a brilliant solo effort to open the scoring in Madrid's Champions League match at Viktoria Plzen.

Benzema, who has made 429 appearances for the club in all competitions, is the seventh player to score at least 200 times for Madrid.

He joins Hugo Sanchez, Ferenc Puskas, Carlos Santillana, Alfredo Di Stefano, Raul and Cristiano Ronaldo on that list.

Benzema has some way to go before matching all-time top scorer Ronaldo, though, who left Madrid for Juventus in July after scoring 450 times in his nine years at the club.