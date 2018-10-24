Benzema: I know I must score more goals

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema said he knows he must score more goals after helping his team past Viktoria Plzen on Tuesday.

Benzema opened the scoring as Madrid recorded a 2-1 win in the Champions League to slightly ease the pressure on under-fire coach Julen Lopetegui.

The Frenchman has netted six times in 13 games this season, but Madrid's attack has been criticised.

Benzema said he was aware he needed to score more goals, having struck just a total of 31 across the past two seasons.

"Tired? No. I know I have to make more goals," he said, via AS.

"I have it in my head and it gives me a lot of motivation to do it."

Marcelo was also on the scoresheet for Madrid, who moved onto six points and are top of Group G.

Benzema also backed Lopetegui, whose team ended a five-match winless run ahead of Sunday's El Clasico.

"We have a lot of confidence in the coach. We are with him. It is not always the coach's fault, it is also the players' fault," he said.

"He puts the players [on] and we have to do more in the field. He's a good coach.

"Like I said, he knows he has the confidence of us, we're going to continue working on things to win."