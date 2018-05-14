Barcelona target Lenglet yet to decide future – agent

Sevilla defender Clement Lenglet is yet to decide on his future amid reported interest from Barcelona, according to his agent Gregory Dakad.

The French defender has been linked with a host of clubs after impressing for Los Rojiblancos this season, the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool also being mentioned alongside the Blaugrana.

However, his agent was keen to stress that nothing had been decided, and that his client was focused on his side's upcoming match with Alaves on the final day of the LaLiga campaign.

"He still does not know what he is going to do or what he wants to do next summer," Dakad told Estadio Deportivo.

"At the moment, Clement focuses on the end of the season.

"Of course, there are clubs that are interested in Lenglet. But first, he wants to finish the season well – he really likes the club and the city here.

"I can promise you that I do not know what he wants to do and I cannot say which clubs are interested, but in Spain and in other countries there are clubs that would like to meet us. At the moment, however, there is nothing decided."

Despite the interest in their star centre-half, Sevilla have not given up hope of retaining the player, and reportedly plan to offer him a new contract in a bid to persuade him to stay.

"We are going to discuss it [Lenglet's future] with Sevilla after the end of the season," added Dakad.

"He knows the league and he feels good in Spain, but he is a professional and, if he leaves the country, he will think of all the aspects. The truth is that he does not think of leaving every morning when he gets up."