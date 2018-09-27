Barcelona and Real Madrid lose on same day for first time since 2015

Real Madrid failed to take advantage of Barcelona suffering a shock defeat at Leganes as both clubs lost LaLiga matches on the same day for the first time since January 2015.

LaLiga champions and leaders Barca went down 2-1 at Butarque with Madrid loanee Oscar Rodriguez scoring the winner for Leganes, taking advantage of a Gerard Pique error on Wednesday.

Madrid were therefore handed the chance to move top of the table but they instead suffered a first league loss under Julen Lopetegui in stunning style in Seville.

Andre Silva struck twice and Wissam Ben Yedder was also on target in the first half, with Pablo Machin's Sevilla in rampant form at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan midweek.

After six rounds of games, Barca and Madrid are level at the top of the league with Ernesto Valverde's men above their rivals on goal difference.

Defeats for Barca and Madrid was good news for Atletico Madrid, who sit two points behind in third having bounced back from their slow start to 2018-19.