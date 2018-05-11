Barca exit not about wine – Iniesta dismisses rumours from the grapevine

Departing Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta dismissed reports his next move is tied to securing a lucrative distribution deal for his family's wine.

Iniesta announced in April that his 22-year association with Barca will come to an end when the season concludes, as he prepares for a new challenge.

For several weeks he looked destined to join Chinese Super League side Chongqing Lifan, amid speculation the club had offered Iniesta a deal that would boost the sales of his family's wine, which they have produced since 2010.

But Lifan eventually came out and distanced themselves from the story, giving rise to reports about apparent interest in Iniesta from Japanese and Australian sides.

And Iniesta was keen to stress he is open to lots of possibilities over his next move, not just deals that aid his personal ventures.

"There has been a lot of emphasis placed on that, but listen, the main reason why I'm leaving is a sporting one," Iniesta told Mundo Deportivo.

"We've been selling wine in China, Japan and many other places for many years now. But in the end, if the interest in the winery is there, it benefits both parties.

"I've made a decision regarding the place [he will be moving to] but there are still some details missing.

"All the scenarios outside of Europe are possible. There are many options and, in this week and a half, I will take a decision, one that I consider to be the best.

"I'm looking for a project where I will feel comfortable and I'm able to transmit what I've learned for a long time, trying to be surrounded by people who I trust."