Bale lauds 'unbelievable' Modric after FIFA Best triumph

Gareth Bale lauded his Real Madrid team-mate Luka Modric as "an unbelievable player" after the midfielder clinched the FIFA Best Men's Player award.

Modric saw off Mohamed Salah and former Madrid colleague Ronaldo - who won in 2017 - to the Best Men's Player award at the ceremony at London's Royal Festival Hall, having enjoyed a stellar 2018 in which he won the Champions League and reached a World Cup final.

And Bale, whose sensational overhead kick in Madrid's victory over Liverpool in the final of Europe's elite club competition lost out to Salah's goal against Everton in the Puskas Award, took to social media to heap praise on Modric.

"Congratulations my friend! An unbelievable player and an unbelievable season," the Wales star tweeted.

The Croatian's gong completed a terrific night for Madrid, who dominated the FIFA FIFPro World XI, with Sergio Ramos, Marcelo and Raphael Varane joining Modric in the team.

Thibaut Courtois, meanwhile, picked up the best goalkeeper award.