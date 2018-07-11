Atletico Madrid loan Werner to Huesca

Atletico Madrid have announced goalkeeper Axel Werner will spend the 2018-19 season at Huesca on loan.

Werner made three appearances for Atletico last term, keeping two clean sheets, but will join up with Huesca for the club's maiden LaLiga campaign.

Atletico have already added a goalkeeper to fill the gap left by Werner, who acted as backup to Jan Oblak following Miguel Angel Moya's departure last term.

Diego Simeone's side signed former Real Madrid goalkeeper Antonio Adan from Real Betis on a two-year deal for a reported €1million fee on Tuesday.