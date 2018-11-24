Atletico equaliser will boost Dembele, says Busquets

Ousmane Dembele's equaliser for Barcelona against Atletico Madrid will help him settle in at the club, says Sergio Busquets.

After Diego Costa's first LaLiga goal of the season put Atletico in front at the Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday, Barca boss Ernesto Valverde sent on Dembele.

The France forward has been the subject of media speculation over his private life and future, but wrote positive headlines with a last-minute leveller.

His goal kept Barcelona at the top of LaLiga at the expense of Atletico and Busquets suggested it could be a turning point in Dembele's career.

"This goal will come in handy, he has to adapt to both his private life and football," Busquets told Movistar following the 1-1 draw.

"We have to help him because he's very young and we know he can help us a lot."

A tight match saw both sides struggle for opportunities, Costa's goal coming from Atletico's first corner of the match, while Barca captain Lionel Messi was quiet until he set up Dembele.

"We dominated more and we had more of the ball," added Busquets.

"We were the ones who tried to win the most, but I think the game is fair.

"We wanted to play but it was difficult because they worked together a lot. Atletico raise their game for matches like this."