Arthur: It is a privilege to join Barcelona

Barcelona signing Arthur says he feels privileged to be part of the "greatest team in the world".

The Brazilian midfielder signed for the Catalan giants earlier this week on a six-year deal, making a reported €40million move from Gremio.

Arthur, 21, recently helped Gremio win the Copa Libertadores and is now looking forward to challenging himself at a European football heavyweight.

"I'm very happy. This is a dream I've had since I was little," he told Barca TV.

"This is a championship calibre club and my objective is to win as many titles as possible, because I know this badge deserves it.

"This is every player's dream.To be part of the greatest team in the world, with the best players in the world, it makes me feel privileged.

"I can only feel joy at what it all represents."

It was thought Arthur would return to Gremio on loan as part of the deal, but the departure of Paulinho means he will join up with Barcelona's squad immediately ahead of the 2018-19 season.