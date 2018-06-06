Alonso: Iniesta is an idol to all

Andres Iniesta's extra-time World Cup final winner in South Africa marked a historic victory for Spain, and Xabi Alonso believes the significance of that goal should give him all the freedom he desires in football.

In a tight match against the Netherlands in July 2010, it was Iniesta's goal that crowned Spain as world champions for the first time.

In April the midfielder announced plans to leave Barcelona, following a long and successful career at Camp Nou, before confirming his move to Vissel Kobe in the J.League at the end of the season.

Eight years on from their World Cup success, Iniesta is once again in the Spain squad and his former international team-mate still thinks he is an important addition to any team and represents an "idol" for all.

"Andres can do anything he wants, Andres is an idol for everyone," Alonso, who retired at the end of last season, told Omnisport.

"I have to be grateful for life with him for what he gave to us, to everyone; that magical goal.

"He can do anything he wants. He will have the admiration of everyone."

Spain face Tunisia on Saturday in their final friendly before they start their World Cup campaign against Portugal in Socchi on June 15.