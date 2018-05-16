English
Wilshere accepts bold holiday offer amid World Cup snub reports

Jack Wilshere is seemingly open to making other plans after reportedly being overlooked for England's World Cup squad, having playfully accepted an offer of a holiday to Zante from a stranger on social media.

The Arsenal midfielder has not appeared for the Three Lions since Euro 2016, but appeared to be in the running for a place on the plane to Russia.

However, a series of late-season knocks are said to have convinced Gareth Southgate to look elsewhere.

And Wilshere suggested he will be free over the off-season with his response to someone inviting him on a trip to Zante with "the lads".

Alongside two laughing emojis, he replied on Twitter: "Let me know the dates and I'm in."

Wilshere continued the light-hearted interaction by adding: "Can I bring the baby as well?"

