Why not? - Alderweireld open to Tottenham stay

Toby Alderweireld has made it clear he is open to the possibility of staying at Tottenham despite stories linking him with a move.

The Belgium international featured just 14 times in the Premier League last season, with his campaign disrupted by suggestions of a contract stalemate as well as hamstring and thigh injuries.

Alderweireld has two years left on his current deal, but the uncertainty around an extension has led to links with Manchester United.

Jose Mourinho's side are said to have already declared their interest in the centre-back, though he insists he is in no rush to leave Spurs.

When asked if staying at Spurs was a possibility, Alderweireld told reporters: "Yeah, why not? I have two years left on my contract. I don't know what is going to happen."

The 29-year-old is away on international duty with Belgium at the World Cup and will come up against plenty of familiar faces when they face England.

And Alderweireld thinks England have a better aura around them this time around.

"I have been in the Premier League for four years and something is different with England now,” Alderweireld added. "They are young lads, there is a lot of desire.

"There is a new vibe coming. They have wonderful players, not just stars but players who want to become better.

"I think they are going to have a very good World Cup. England can do whatever they want if they are on it. They are a very good team.

"I know most of the players. They have the right mentality to go far now. They have quality and desire, players with a good attitude."