West Brom 2 Liverpool 2: Careless Reds drop points to offer Baggies slim survival hope

West Brom staged an unexpected late comeback to snatch a 2-2 draw at home to Liverpool that offers Darren Moore's side slim hope of escaping relegation.

Danny Ings struck for the first time in 930 days and Mohamed Salah equalled the record for goals scored in a 38-match Premier League season as Liverpool appeared on course to warm up for their Champions League semi-final against Roma with a routine if laboured victory.

The beleaguered Baggies had other ideas, though, Jake Livermore getting one back in the 79th minute and Salomon Rondon heading home the equaliser from a free-kick with two remaining in normal time.

The result may not prove enough to save West Brom, who are still eight points adrift of the safety of 17th placed Swansea, who visit newly crowned champions Manchester City on Sunday.

For Liverpool, the careless loss of points will delay their march to securing Champions League qualification.

And manager Jurgen Klopp may regret the five changes he made to his starting XI, as the Reds are left to refocus on the visit of the eagerly anticipated visit of the Giallorossi to Anfield on Tuesday.