Wenger has received 'more offers than expected' for new job

Arsene Wenger has already received "more offers than expected" for his next role as he prepares to leave Arsenal at the end of the season.

Wenger confirmed last month that his 22-year association with the Gunners will end when the campaign concludes, despite still having a year left on his contract.

The Frenchman's decision to leave stems from fan tension rather than his own physical or mental condition, and he has not been shy about his desire to remain in football management after leaving Arsenal.

Wenger has been tentatively linked with the Paris Saint-Germain and France jobs since making his announcement and, although he would not reveal who has been in touch with him, he did claim offers aplenty have arrived.

When asked in his Tuesday news conference if he had received offers, Wenger told reporters: "Yes, quite more than I expected.

"At the moment I focus on doing my job well. I don't analyse anything [relating to his next job], I want to work well until the end of my contract.

"Then I will rest a bit and go forward from there. I will be active – my brain demands work."

However, Wenger did seem to suggest a move to another English club is unlikely, before going on to thank former Arsenal vice-chairman David Dein for bringing him to England in the first place.

"At the moment that [managing another English club] is difficult for me," he said. "I don't envisage that at the moment.

"I would like to finish one of my last press conferences by thanking David Dein, who brought me here.

"He had a special vision for the future, the Premier League. He gave me, a foreign manager, a chance when no one knew me here. He deserves a special thanks because he's a special man."