Wenger deserves a great tribute – Giroud

Former Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud believes departing Gunners manager Arsene Wenger "deserves a great tribute" and expects his compatriot to continue in management.

Giroud left Arsenal for Chelsea in January and scored the winning goal in Sunday's 1-0 victory over Liverpool, which took place at the same time as Wenger's final home match in charge.

Wenger is leaving when the season ends after 22 years at the helm and Giroud applauded the impact he has had in his remarkable career in north London.

"Arsene Wenger deserves a great tribute for all he has achieved in his Arsenal career," Giroud told Sky Sports.

"I hope he finds a new challenge too, because I know he is still hungry to win competitions. I just want to pay tribute to him."

Giroud also wanted to salute his Chelsea team-mate David Luiz, whom he joined in an embrace close to the bench after scoring the winner in Sunday's game.

The Brazilian centre-back has endured a difficult season due to inconsistent form and injuries and Giroud recognises he has had a turbulent time.

He added: "David Luiz is a good friend, so I was very pleased to dedicate him this goal because he is going through a tough period and he is coming back."