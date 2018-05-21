We have a quality squad – Man City chairman hints at caution in transfer market

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak insisted the Premier League champions would only sign players that could improve their "high-quality squad" in the off-season.

City spent more than £200million ahead of the 2017-18 season and Pep Guardiola's men delivered in the Premier League, winning the title with a record-breaking campaign.

But the big-spending outfit are unlikely to repeat that this close-season, with Al Mubarak suggesting there would be more caution about their spending.

"In terms of improving the squad, we have had a lot of learning in the past. Today, we have a superbly high-quality squad," he told City TV.

"You don't get to 100 points without a full, high-quality squad, which is what we have. Any additions have to improve the squad.

"This is my biggest learning from the years of chairing this club. When winning, bringing in new players is a very important decision because you have a winning formula that has just won.

"Whatever you can add, it has to be a decision that you don't take very lightly at all. You have to bring in players that will strengthen, improve and add competition into the squad - that is key."

City claimed 100 points in the Premier League and scored 106 goals, while losing just two of their 38 games.

But Al Mubarak said he expected Guardiola's side, who were eliminated in the Champions League quarter-finals, to get better.

"My expectation, and the manager's expectation, is that this team will continue to improve," he said.

"We have a manager in Pep who is relentless.

"There's not going to be any content or relaxation here, that I can assure you. I have no doubt that this summer we're going to come back and be hungry and be more aggressive and we'll continue to grow and improve."