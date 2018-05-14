Walker-Peters gets extended Tottenham contract

Tottenham have tied full-back Kyle Walker-Peters down to a new contract until 2021.

England Under-21 international Walker-Peters signed a one-year extension on Monday, having made nine appearances in all competitions this season.

He was named man of the match on his debut against Newcastle United last August and provided two assists in Tottenham's 5-4 victory over Leicester City on Sunday.

"It makes me so proud because it means I've done well to the extent that the club feels they can reward me with a new contract," Walker-Peters told the club's official website.

"I feel I've improved massively with the help of the other players and the manager. Being in that senior working environment every day can only help you to get better and I think when I've been given my opportunities, I've been able to show my improvement and help the team to win games.

"When you have a manager that you know has faith in you, it gives you confidence. The training sessions that the staff put on keep you fit and ready because, as an example, I didn't play for three months before [Sunday] other than with England, but because the training and support from everyone has been so good, when I was given my opportunity yesterday to play again, I was fit and ready and I could help the team win.

"I'm very proud, but I just need to keep working hard and stay focused. I need to keep the same attitude, continue to learn from the players around me and just be ready for any opportunity if the gaffer decides I'm playing.

"The contract is great news but now I need to focus on pushing on again."