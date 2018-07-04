English
Vardy to have groin injury assessed

England forward Jamie Vardy will have an assessment on a groin injury sustained in their World Cup last-16 penalty shoot-out win over Colombia.

Vardy came on as a late substitute in normal time of Tuesday's game in Moscow, which ended 1-1 after Yerry Mina cancelled out Harry Kane's penalty with an injury-time equaliser.

The Leicester City striker suffered a groin strain in extra time, during which neither team was able to find a winner.

Vardy had been reportedly set to take England's fifth penalty, but Eric Dier stepped up in his stead and scored the decisive spot-kick.

England are set to face Sweden in the last eight in Samara, though Vardy's availability is in doubt as they bid to progress to the semi-finals for the first time since 1990.

