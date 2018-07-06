Vardy misses England training ahead of Sweden clash

Jamie Vardy took part in a warm-up with his England team-mates on Friday in Repino but remains an injury doubt for the World Cup quarter-final against Sweden.

Leicester City striker Vardy came on late in normal time during Tuesday's 1-1 draw against Colombia before Gareth Southgate's men prevailed 4-3 on penalties.

The regular spot-kick taker for his club, Vardy was not one of England's selected five at Spartak Stadium after suffering a groin injury.

He sat out training on Thursday and, although he emerged in heavy rain alongside a full squad ahead of England's journey to Samara for Saturday's match, Vardy continued his rehabilitation away from the main group.

There are no other fitness concerns for Southgate, with Ashley Young, Kyle Walker, Dele Alli and captain Harry Kane all recovered from knocks and cramp sustained during the bruising last-16 encounter.

Fabian Delph is back with the squad after returning home for the birth of his third child.