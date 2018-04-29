Vardy issues apology after 'shambolic' Leicester City display

Jamie Vardy admitted Leicester City's travelling fans "deserved better" after they watched their side lose 5-0 away at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Marc Albrighton was sent off early in the second half as Claude Puel's side were humbled at Selhurst Park, conceding five goals without reply in a league fixture for the first time since January 2004.

After Wilfried Zaha and James McArthur found the net before the break, Palace scored three more times in the final 10 minutes to give the final score a lopsided look.

The result continues a worrying run of form for Leicester, who have now lost three of their last four outings in the Premier League.

England international Vardy used his Instagram account to issue an apology to supporters on Sunday, describing the overall performance as "shambolic" in a post containing a picture of him walking off the field after the game.

"I would personally like to apologise for yesterday’s shambolic performance!" Vardy wrote.

"It wasn't and isn't acceptable for us to lose in that way EVER! Thank you to all the travelling fans who supported us. You deserved better."

Leicester have won just twice in the league since the end of January and while sitting comfortably in ninth place, media speculation suggests Puel is by no means certain to keep his job beyond the end of the campaign.

The Frenchman - who previously had a spell in charge of Southampton - took over with the club hovering close to the relegation zone last October, replacing Craig Shakespeare.