English
ไทย
English Premier League
English Premier League

Van Persie wears traffic cone at Premier League Darts

Van Persie wears traffic cone at Premier League Darts

Getty Images

Former Arsenal and Manchester United striker Robin van Persie got into the spirit at the Premier League Darts on Thursday, cheering on Michael van Gerwen with a traffic cone hat on his head.

Van Gerwen beat world champion Rob Cross and Michael Smith to take the title for a fourth time and third in a row.

And the Dutchman was cheered on by a familiar face at London's O2 Arena, as Netherlands international footballer Van Persie - also sporting a Van Gerwen shirt and a pair of fetching yellow sunglasses - offered his support.

The 34-year-old has been in fine form since returning to Feyenoord in January, scoring five goals in 12 Eredivisie appearances and helping the club to KNVB Cup glory.

Previous Aguero reveals Guardiola struggles and five-year k
Read
Aguero reveals Guardiola struggles and five-year knee woe
Next Aguero: I'll stay at Man City and Messi will remai
Read
Aguero: I'll stay at Man City and Messi will remain with Barca