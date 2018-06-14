Tottenham start the 2018-19 Premier League season in the same way they began 2017-18, with a trip to Newcastle United.
Mauricio Pochettino's side head to St. James' Park on the weekend of August 11 before hosting Fulham a week later, a game that will be held at Wembley, their home throughout last season.
It means Spurs will play their first ever Premier League match at their new White Hart Lane stadium on September 15, against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.
They visit Manchester United on the third weekend of the campaign, with a trip to champions Manchester City coming on October 27, before they face London rivals Crystal Palace, Chelsea and Arsenal consecutively between November 10 and December 1.
They are due to meet City, West Ham and Everton in a potentially tricky run at the end of the season.
Tottenham's 2018-19 Premier League fixtures in full:
11/08/2018 Newcastle United v Tottenham
18/08/2018 Tottenham v Fulham
25/08/2018 Manchester United v Tottenham
01/09/2018 Watford v Tottenham
15/09/2018 Tottenham v Liverpool
22/09/2018 Brighton and Hove Albion v Tottenham
29/09/2018 Huddersfield Town v Tottenham
06/10/2018 Tottenham v Cardiff City
20/10/2018 West Ham v Tottenham
27/10/2018 Tottenham v Manchester City
03/11/2018 Wolves v Tottenham
10/11/2018 Crystal Palace v Tottenham
24/11/2018 Tottenham v Chelsea
01/12/2018 Arsenal v Tottenham
05/12/2018 Tottenham v Southampton
08/12/2018 Leicester City v Tottenham
15/12/2018 Tottenham v Burnley
22/12/2018 Everton v Tottenham
26/12/2018 Tottenham v Bournemouth
29/12/2018 Tottenham v Wolves
01/01/2019 Cardiff City v Tottenham
12/01/2019 Tottenham v Manchester United
19/01/2019 Fulham v Tottenham
30/01/2019 Tottenham v Watford
02/02/2019 Tottenham v Newcastle United
09/02/2019 Tottenham v Leicester City
23/02/2019 Burnley v Tottenham
27/02/2019 Chelsea v Tottenham
02/03/2019 Tottenham v Arsenal
09/03/2019 Southampton v Tottenham
16/03/2019 Tottenham v Crystal Palace
30/03/2019 Liverpool v Tottenham
06/04/2019 Tottenham v Brighton and Hove Albion
13/04/2019 Tottenham v Huddersfield Town
20/04/2019 Manchester City v Tottenham
27/04/2019 Tottenham v West Ham
04/05/2019 Bournemouth v Tottenham
12/05/2019 Tottenham v Everton