Tottenham fatigue rumours are a myth, claims Rose

Danny Rose dismissed reports of Tottenham's players suffering from fatigue as "a myth" after they bounced back from consecutive Premier League defeats to win 2-1 at Brighton and Hove Albion 2-1.

After winning their first three Premier League games of the season, Mauricio Pochettino's side lost at Watford and again at home to Liverpool, before suffering a 2-1 reverse against Inter in the Champions League despite taking the lead.

But a first-half penalty from Harry Kane and a second-half Erik Lamela goal ensured Tottenham took all three points from Saturday's trip to Brighton, with Rose hailing the importance of a winning mentality.

"The manager is a big believer that it's all in your mind," Rose told BT Sport.

"He looks at how much we've done and how much we've run and he prepares us right for each game.

"I think the excuses going around about fatigue are a bit of a myth and we don't pay any attention to that."

Kane's spot-kick was his first Premier League goal in three games and the England captain, who also drew a blank against Spain and Switzerland this month, said he knew a failure to score regularly would attract criticism.

Looking ahead to Tottenham's forthcoming EFL Cup clash with Watford and a Premier League trip to Huddersfield Town, Kane said victory over Brighton could act as a springboard.

"It's all about mentality," Kane said. "I've said all along, as a team we can do better. Even at the start of the season we thought we could do better.

"As a striker, if you're not scoring goals, people are always going to ask questions. That's part of the job.

"For me it's about doing my job for the team, working hard for the team, and I thought everyone put in a great shift today, and we deserved the win.

"Hopefully we can build a bit of momentum and take this forward."