Tottenham 3 Southampton 1: Spurs bounce back from derby defeat, Hasenhuttl watches on

Tottenham bounced back from their north London derby defeat to Arsenal with a 3-1 win against Southampton, giving new Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl his first look at the job that lies ahead.

Spurs lost 4-2 at Emirates Stadium on Sunday but banished those memories with goals from Harry Kane, Lucas Moura and Son Heung-min inside 55 minutes to lift them above Chelsea to third in the Premier League.

Southampton, who gave Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino his first job in English football, sacked Mark Hughes following their draw with Manchester United at the weekend and Hasenhuttl - confirmed as the Welshman's successor earlier on Wednesday - was in the Wembley stands to watch the club's eighth defeat of the top-flight season.

The visitors - coached by Kelvin Davis in this match - hit the woodwork three times before Charlie Austin netted a stoppage-time consolation, but three soft goals had already killed off a Southampton side who are now only kept off the foot of the table by goal difference.