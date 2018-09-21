Torreira impresses for Arsenal but leaves with knock

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery will assess midfielder Lucas Torreira after he hobbled out of the 4-2 Europa League win over Vorskla.

Torreira is yet to start a Premier League game for the Gunners, but has impressed in his substitute cameos and was on similarly sharp form at Emirates Stadium on Thursday.

However, a typically combative showing from the Uruguay international took its toll and he made way for Matteo Guendouzi shortly before the hour.

"Each match we play, I am responsible for the group and for Torreira also. I think it is better [for him] to leave the match," said Emery, with Everton the next visitors to north London on Sunday.

"I hope that [after] tomorrow and Saturday, he will be okay for Sunday.

"Lucas is playing with his progress on the team and on our ideas. Each minute he is playing, he is doing very well."

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a goal in each half, while Danny Welbeck and substitute Mesut Ozil were also on target for the hosts.

Excellent late strikes from captain Vladimir Chesnakov and Vyacheslav Sharpar gave an air of respectability to the scoreline for Vorskla, while Arsenal remain without a clean sheet in Emery's tenure.

"I think the first 60 minutes were good, with us imposing our ideas against them and also, little by little in the match, winning battles on the pitch to be near to scoring," said the former Sevilla boss, who celebrated his 32nd win in the Europa League.

"With the four goals, I think we are in a good moment. But we want to be competitive for 90 minutes and I think the last 20 minutes we conceded chances and we need to improve.

"Our disappointment is that there were two goals conceded. But I am going to think that the first 60 minutes were very good and that we are going to continue impressing with those ideas."