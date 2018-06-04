Tite backs Manchester United's Fred pursuit ahead of reported medical

Brazil head coach Tite has backed Manchester United's efforts to sign Fred, with the midfielder reportedly set for a medical on Monday.

The Premier League club are said to have agreed a deal in the region of £52million (€60m) with Shakhtar Donetsk for the 25-year-old.

Fred was involved in Brazil's 2-0 friendly win over Croatia at Anfield on Sunday and it is believed he will now head to Carrington to finalise details over his transfer.

Tite wants the player's future resolved before the World Cup but admits the interest in him comes as little surprise.

"If I were a coach, I'd ask to sign him, too," he told a news conference.

"When this happens, and it is inevitable, they are going to come to us and our advice to them is resolve this as soon as you can, so your head is back with us and focusing on the national team."

Fred was evasive about his plans when speaking to reporters after the win against Croatia, saying: "I'm entirely focused on my training sessions here. I'm leaving these topics to my agents."

Fred has won 10 trophies since joining Shakhtar from Internacional in 2013, including three Ukrainian top-flight titles.