Thierry Henry quits pundit role to focus on coaching

Thierry Henry has quit his role as a television pundit to focus on a future in coaching.

Henry was an assistant to Roberto Martinez as the ex-Everton boss guided Belgium to a third-place finish at the World Cup, having juggled the role with his on-screen duties for the past two years.

But the former Arsenal and France striker has elected to walk away from the small screen after completing his UEFA Pro Licence through the Football Association of Wales last year.

"Over the last four years I have had some extremely rewarding coaching experiences in football," he tweeted.

"These experiences have only made me more determined to fulfil my long-term ambition to become a football manager.

"It is with sadness, therefore, that I have decided that I must leave Sky Sports to enable me to spend more time on the pitch and concentrate on my journey to achieving that goal.

"I would like to thank everyone at Sky for making me feel so welcome and at ease throughout my time with them and I wish them all the best for the future. Great memories."