The quickest to 50 Premier League goals as Silva reaches milestone

Getty Images

David Silva became the 100th player to score 50 Premier League goals when he converted from close range during Manchester City's 3-0 win over Fulham on Saturday.

The midfielder celebrated the half-century in his 253rd appearance in the competition, understandably some way short of the pace set by the 10 players to reach the milestone the quickest.

Harry Kane (90 matches), Michael Owen (98 matches) and Wayne Rooney (146 matches) are among the notable absentees from that list, which we have compiled using Opta data.

Fewest matches to score 50 Premier League goals

10. Ian Wright (87)

9. Luis Suarez (86)

8. Diego Costa (85)

=7. Kevin Phillips (83)

=7. Thierry Henry (83)

5. Sergio Aguero (81)

4. Fernando Torres (72)

3. Ruud van Nistelrooy (68)

2. Alan Shearer (66)

1. Andrew Cole (65)

