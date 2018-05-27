English
ไทย
English Premier League
Tarkowski leaves England camp for hernia surgery

Burnley defender James Tarkowski has left England's training camp to have surgery, his club have confirmed.

The 25-year-old has been training with the national team since Monday, having been named on the five-man standby list for Gareth Southgate's World Cup squad.

However, any hopes he had of joining team-mate Nick Pope in heading to Russia look to have been dashed, although Burnley expect him to be available for the start of pre-season training.

"James Tarkowski has withdrawn from England's World Cup preparation camp at St. George's Park to undergo a hernia operation," a club statement read.

"Tarkowski is expected to be fit for the Clarets' return to pre-season training in early July."

Burnley added that England do not plan to call up another defender for the remainder of the training camp.

Southgate's side begin their warm-up for the World Cup with a friendly match against Nigeria next Saturday.

