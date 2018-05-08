Swansea City 0 Southampton 1: Gabbiadini strikes blow to Swans' survival hopes

Swansea City's relegation fears deepened after Manolo Gabbiadini's second-half goal helped Southampton to a nerve-shredding 1-0 win at the Liberty Stadium.

The win moves Mark Hughes' side into 16th place in the Premier League – ahead of Huddersfield Town on goal difference – and they know they will be safe if they avoid defeat against Manchester City on the final day of the season this Sunday.

It is looking increasingly bleak for the 18th-placed Swans, who need to beat Stoke City at the weekend and hope that Huddersfield fail to pick up any points against Chelsea and Arsenal in their remaining two games or that Saints lose heavily to Pep Guardiola's Premier League champions.

Substitute Gabbiadini struck in the 72nd minute after pouncing on a loose ball in the box – a goal that also confirms West Brom's relegation to the Championship.

Chances were at a premium in a hard-fought affair, with the clearest regularly falling to Charlie Austin, who found Lukasz Fabianksi equal to everything he could throw at him.

Swansea pushed forward in numbers in the final ten minutes but they were unable to find a leveller that would have made their task on Sunday much less daunting.