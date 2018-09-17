Southampton 2 Brighton and Hove Albion 2: Visitors bounce back after Hojbjerg howitzer

Glenn Murray's late penalty earned Brighton and Hove Albion a 2-2 draw in a pulsating Premier League clash at Southampton.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg scored a sensational long-range drive and Southampton were seemingly on track to record successive league wins when Danny Ings converted a penalty he won himself.

But Shane Duffy's header put Brighton back in the game and when referee Anthony Taylor penalised James Ward-Prowse for holding the defender at a corner, the stage was set for Murray.

The veteran striker struck the ball down the middle to beat the diving Alex McCarthy, taking his tally to five goals in six league starts for Brighton against Southampton.