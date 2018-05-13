Southampton 0 Manchester City 1: Last-gasp Jesus strikes for ton-up champions

Manchester City left it late to seal a 100-point Premier League season but Gabriel Jesus was the champions' final day hero as he snatched a 1-0 win deep into stoppage time at Southampton.

City have set competition records for wins, goals scored and points acquired during their march to glory in 2017-18, although little of their usual panache was in evidence during a listless opening half at St Mary's.

The unlikely 10-goal swing required to put Saints in danger of relegation never looked to be on the cards and Mark Hughes' well-manned defence coped assuredly with mounting City pressure after the break.

That was until Kevin De Bruyne's exquisite lofted pass – a 16th league assist of the campaign for the Belgium playmaker - sent substitute Jesus clear to loft a cool finish over goalkeeper Alex McCarthy.

Southampton defender Wesley Hoedt came closest to opening the scoring before the break when he hit the crossbar in the eighth minute, while Dusan Tadic almost settled the match in the hosts' favour before Brazil striker Jesus signed off ahead of the World Cup with a thrilling last-gasp salvo.