Sokratis has chosen Arsenal over Manchester United, says father

Sokratis Papastathopoulos has chosen to join Arsenal rather than waiting for a potential move to Manchester United, according to the player's father.

Borussia Dortmund defender Sokratis is expected to sign for Arsenal in the near future, but there was also interest from Jose Mourinho's United.

Charalambos Papastathopoulos has confirmed that both teams negotiated with Dortmund, with Sokratis opting for Arsenal rather than waiting to secure a switch to Old Trafford.

"There was interest from United, but for July - he had to wait until July for United," Charalambos told Radio 24/7.

"United have a very good relationship with Dortmund - the teams talked the most - but Sokratis chose to go to Arsenal."

And Charalambos has supported his son's decision, believing that, in the Premier League, he is moving to the most competitive division in the world.

"[Sokratis] is happy, he is in England at the moment and [on Tuesday] he will do what he has to do. The usual things, everything will go well," he added.

"He is happy, he is changing [teams] and, I think, he is going to a higher level. It is the world's most competitive league and I believe he will do well there."

Sokratis made 30 Bundesliga appearances this season, scoring two goals, as Dortmund finished fourth to qualify for the Champions League.