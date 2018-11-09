Silva: Man City want to give fans chance to wind up United supporters

David Silva hopes Manchester City can give their fans the chance "to wind up the red half" with a win over United in the derby on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola's Premier League leaders will go into the clash as favourites against a United side sitting seventh but beginning to rediscover their best form.

Silva, who has three goals and two assists in the league this season, said table position was irrelevant in a derby, and he wants City to deliver for their supporters.

"Every derby match is different, just like every season is different. You can see that regardless of what position either side is in the table," he told a news conference.

"You saw what happened when they came to our place last season, and we went there [Old Trafford] and won as well.

"I think league position has nothing to do with it, it's just a game by game thing really.

"Obviously it means a huge amount. We know the importance of the derby and for the people who have been at the game or fans of either club, and in particular City fans, it's a great chance the next day when you go into work or see your mates on the street, it's a chance, if you've won, to wind up the red half a little bit."

City are two points clear of Chelsea atop the table and nine better off than United ahead of the derby.