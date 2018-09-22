Shaqiri's time will come at Liverpool – Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insisted Xherdan Shaqiri's "time will come" as the attacker waits for his first start at the club.

Shaqiri arrived at Anfield from Stoke City for a reported £13.5million in July, but the Switzerland international is still waiting for a major chance.

The 26-year-old has played just 32 minutes for Liverpool this season, with the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino being relied upon in attack by Klopp.

But the German praised Shaqiri's impact at the club and said he would eventually get his chance.

"Very lively, very positive. It's not only from the performances but also as a guy in the dressing room," Klopp said.

"Everyone loves Shaq, that's how it is, without playing plenty of minutes and that is more my mistake than his.

"He has done everything to play, to be honest. I made different decisions but his time will come, that's for sure."

Liverpool have won all six of their matches this season and sit second in the Premier League ahead of hosting Southampton on Saturday.